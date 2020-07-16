PM Narendra Modi urges youth to read Tamil classic 'Tirukkural'

Describing Tamil classic 'Tirukkural' as a treasure of rich thoughts and noble ideals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hoped that the youth across the country read it to take inspiration.

In a series of tweets in Tamil and English, the prime minister said the Tirukkural is extremely inspiring.

"It is a treasure of rich thoughts, noble ideals and great motivation. The words of respected Thiruvalluvar have the power to spread hope and brightness," he said.

I hope, Modi said, more youngsters across India read it.

He also shared pictures of an article in Tamil which referred to the prime minister quoting the Tamil classic on multiple occasions, including in his address to soldiers in Leh earlier this month.

The prime minister has often quoted from the Tirukkural, which offers guidance to people from all walks of life.

Addressing the soldiers during his surprise visit to Ladakh on July 3, Modi had quoted 'Tirukkural' to reinforce that the Indian armed forces have always followed the time-honoured traditions of valour and honour.

The prime minister had quoted saint poet Thiruvalluvar's couplet "Maramanam manda vazhichelavu thetram yena nangey yemam padaikku".

"That is, the tradition and credibility of valour, honour, dignified behavior, these four qualities are the reflection of the army of any country. Indian forces have always followed this path," he had said.

Tirukkural is a revered classic work in Tamil and the ancient treatise deals with several subjects.