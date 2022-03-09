PMK against the screening of Suriya film in theatres

The student wing of the Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in north Tamil Nadu districts has written to theatre owners not to screen actor Suriya-starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan produced by Sun Pictures. PMK had taken objection to Suriya’s Jai Bhim released last year projecting Vanniyars, the community which the party claims to represent, in a “bad light.”

In letters written to theatre owners in Cuddalore and a few other districts in north Tamil Nadu, the party’s student wing said Suriya’s movies should not be screened until he tenders a public apology to Vanniyars. Etharkkum Thunindhavan, produced by Sun Pictures, is scheduled to hit theatres on Thursday.

In the letter sent to the Cuddalore district theatre owners association, Ila Vijayavarman of the PMK students’ wing said Jai Bhim had projected Vanniyars in a bad light even though the community has always enjoyed good relations with Irulas based on whom the movie was shot.

“The movie which is based on a real-life story had projected the SI as a caste fanatic and used Agni Kundam (raging fire from a clay pot) a symbol revered by Vanniyars in the backdrop. We will not allow Suriya’s movies to be released in Cuddalore district till he apologies to the community,” a letter by the body said.

Also Read — Shekhar Kapur to direct series adaptation of Amish Tripathi’s 'Shiva Trilogy'

Police sources said they have decided to provide protection to theatres that screen Etharkkum Thunindhavan. “Since we anticipate trouble in a few districts in the northern part of the state, police is making a list of theatres that screen the movie to provide protection to prevent any untoward incident,” a police source told DH.

Jai Bhim, based on the real-life story of Parvati’s struggle to get justice for her husband Rajakannu’s custodial death, received all-round praise. However, the Vanniyar Sangam, the parent body of the PMK, had accused the filmmakers of deliberately changing the name of only one character in the movie and using their symbol 'Agni Kundam' with “malafide intention” of defaming Vanniyars.

In a legal notice to the actor and others, the Vanniyar Sangam had said by various symbolic representations in the movie, the makers have “wantonly, wilfully and intentionally portrayed the character of the sub-inspector of police, who is guilty of committing custodial death in the film and also in the real-life story, belongs to Vanniyar community whereas the said policeman was not a Vanniyar."

Watch the latest DH Videos here: