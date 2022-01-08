PMK asks to scrap interviews in Tamil Nadu govt recruitment to stop corruption

PMK Founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to cancel interviews for all job recruitments to root out corruption.

He also welcomed the government's decision to recruit staff for its undertakings, corporations and others through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Ramadoss said from 2008 onwards recruitments for all state government enterprises were through a written test and interview which instead of bringing in transparency has ushered in corruption.

He also said cases have been registered against former and present Ministers for job racket corruption.

Unless the TNPSC functioning is reformed, corruption in recruitment cannot be abolished, Ramadoss said.

He also urged the government to fill the Member vacancies in TNPSC.

