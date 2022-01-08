Scrap interviews in TN govt to stop corruption: PMK

PMK asks to scrap interviews in Tamil Nadu govt recruitment to stop corruption

He also welcomed the government's decision to recruit staff for its undertakings, corporations and others through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jan 08 2022, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 18:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

PMK Founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to cancel interviews for all job recruitments to root out corruption.

He also welcomed the government's decision to recruit staff for its undertakings, corporations and others through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Ramadoss said from 2008 onwards recruitments for all state government enterprises were through a written test and interview which instead of bringing in transparency has ushered in corruption.

He also said cases have been registered against former and present Ministers for job racket corruption.

Unless the TNPSC functioning is reformed, corruption in recruitment cannot be abolished, Ramadoss said.

He also urged the government to fill the Member vacancies in TNPSC.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

PMK
Tamil Nadu
Corruption
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 