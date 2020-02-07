PM's remark on Kerala anti-CAA stir baseless: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister and CPM politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that the reference made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act stirs in Kerala was baseless and also demanded the Prime Minister to withdraw the statement.

During his address in the Parliament on Thursday, the Prime Minister had mentioned about the recent statement of the Kerala chief minister about attempts by extremist outfits like Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to intrude into the anti-CAA stirs in Kerala. The prime minister asked why the left front was supporting the anti-CAA protests even when Kerala chief minister had stated that the anti-CAA protests in Kerala were in the hands of extremists.

Reacting to it, Vijayan said in a statement on Friday that the state would strongly resist any attempts by extremist outfits like SDPI to communalise the secular movements in Kerala against the CAA, which is a communal agenda of the RSS.

Right from the initial days of the anti-CAA movements, Kerala was vigilant against attempts to add communal colour to the secular movements. The statement about the presence of extremist outfits like the SDPI in some of the anti-CAA stirs in Kerala was made with utmost conviction. The best way to resist communal agenda was to hold high secularism prescribed by the Constitution. Kerala would strongly resist any attempts to communalise the secular movements, Vijayan said.