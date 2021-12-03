Tension over communally sensitive slogans in Kerala

Police arrest BJP-RSS workers for communally sensitive sloganeering in Kerala

Tensions began with BJP-RSS workers raising provocative slogans during the remembrance day of a martyr

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Dec 03 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 22:22 ist
The police registered a case against around 25 BJP-RSS workers in connection with this case. Credit: iStock Photo

Tension is prevailing at Thalassery in Kannur district of Kerala over communally sensitive sloganeering forcing the district administration to clamp prohibitory orders.

It began with BJP-RSS workers raising provocative slogans during the remembrance day of a martyr. The police registered a case against around 25 BJP-RSS workers in connection with this case.

Subsequently, the SDPI staged counter demonstrations, which escalated the tense situation in the region. This prompted the district administration to clamp prohibitory orders. On Friday, BJP-RSS workers staged a protest march defying the prohibitory orders. Police blocked the march and later the workers dispersed.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
communal disharmony
India News
slogans
BJP
RSS

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

 