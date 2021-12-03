Police arrest BJP-RSS workers for communally sensitive sloganeering in Kerala

Tension is prevailing at Thalassery in Kannur district of Kerala over communally sensitive sloganeering forcing the district administration to clamp prohibitory orders.

It began with BJP-RSS workers raising provocative slogans during the remembrance day of a martyr. The police registered a case against around 25 BJP-RSS workers in connection with this case.

Subsequently, the SDPI staged counter demonstrations, which escalated the tense situation in the region. This prompted the district administration to clamp prohibitory orders. On Friday, BJP-RSS workers staged a protest march defying the prohibitory orders. Police blocked the march and later the workers dispersed.

