Police case against Congress MP; protests mount against rail project

Protests against the semi-high speed rail project in Kerala have mounted over the last few weeks, with authorities proceeding to lay the foundation stone, demarking the land identified for the project.

The laying of foundation stone comes following rejected petitions from the court against the same.

A police case was registered against Congress MLA Kodikunnil Suresh for allegedly abusing police officials and other members who turned up for the ceremony at Chengannur in Alappuzha district on Friday. Non-bailable sections were invoked against the MP for abusing officials and obstructing their duties .

Apart form those fearing eviction, social activists are also up in arms against the project citing environmental impacts and huge financial burden on the cash-strapped state exchequer. Many known activists like Medha Patkar have also expressed solidarity with the protests.

However, the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front is carrying out counter campaigns to take the project forward. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself is holding interactions with representatives from all walks of life highlighting the benefits of the project and rejecting the concerns over its adverse impacts.

Titled Silver Line, the 530-kilometre greenfield rail line project aims at reducing the travel time across Kerala to around four hours. Now it takes at least ten hours to travel between Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Kasargod in the north.

While the cost estimated by the state government was Rs. 65,000 crore, experts maintained that the cost would be around Rs. 1.25 lakh crore.

