Police case against lawyer for collecting 'bribe' for judges in Kerala

The police registered a case against a lawyer who allegedly collected huge amounts from clients on the pretext of bribing judges of the Kerala High Court.

Case was registered against Kochi-based advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor at the central police station in Kochi under section 7(1) of Prevention of Corruption Act for taking illegal gratification and 420 of Indian Penal Code for cheating, an official statement from the police said.

The police conducted a preliminary probe based on a complaint given by the High Court registrar. Based on the findings of the preliminary inquiry it was decided to register a case and conduct a detailed investigation.

A preliminary probe by HC vigilance had found that Kidangoor, who was recently elected as president of Kerala HC Advocates Association, allegedly collected around Rs 70 lakhs from a few clients citing reasons like bribes for judges as well as his fees and other charges.