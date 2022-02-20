Police case against Twenty20 forum workers; CBI probe sought into worker's death

A police case was registered against around persons associated with the Twenty20, a political forum promoted by the Kitex Group of Kerala, on charges of flouting Covid protocol during the funeral of a Twenty20 worker who died allegedly following assault by CPM workers.

The Kunnathunad police in Ernakulam district registered the case citing Covid protocol violation. Jacob, and around several persons who could be identified were arraigned.

Jacob alleged that it was a political move of the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala to settle scores with the Twenty20. He also said that Congress and BJP leaders who attended the funeral were not arraigned.

Meanwhile, Twenty20 demanded a CBI probe into the death of Twenty20 worker C K Deepu alleging that the police investigation was being sabotaged to help the CPM workers accused. Deepu's family also alleged that the CPM workers threatened to kill him.

Deepu was allegedly assaulted by CPM workers on last Saturday during a 'lights off' protest organised by Twenty20 to protest against the objections raised by the CPM against a street-light challenge programme initiated by the Twenty20 at the four panchayats ruled by it for replacing the old street lights. The CPM alleged illegal fund raising.