Police claim one of Kerala actor Dileep's phone not produced

Mystery shrouds over a phone allegedly used by Kerala actress assault case accused actor Dileep as the police maintain that the actor was not producing a phone used by him.

The Crime Branch team probing the fresh case pertaining to conspiracy to murder investigation officers of actress assault case told the Kerala High Court considering the anticipatory bail plea of Dileep and others accused that though Dileep and others accused surrendered the phones they used, one of the phones sought by the investigation team was not there.

The said phone was suspected to be used by Dileep between January to August 2021.

The court directed that the phones already surrendered shall be handed over to the magistrate court where the FIR against Dileep in the murder conspiracy case was filed and the prosecution could file application at the magistrate court to get the phones for examination.

The anticipatory bail plea of Dileep will be considered again on Thursday.

