Police complaint filed against Congress MLA for posting distorted map of India

In an embarrassment to a Congress MLA in Kerala, a distorted map of India was posted on her social media page along with her Independence day greetings.

Shanimol Osman, the lone woman MLA of the Congress, faced the embarrassment. The CPM local unit of Aroor in Alappuzha district, the constituency that Osman represents, lodged a police complaint.

According to the police, the cyber cell was verifying the complaint and further steps like registering case would be taken only afterwards.

As soon as it was noticed that the map was distorted, it was taken off. An apology was also made on the social media for the mistake. An administrator of the MLA's social media page allegedly made the mistake. But the MLA continues to face criticism on the social media.