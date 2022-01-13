Police conduct searches at Dileep's house and office

Officials of the Crime Branch of the Kerala police on Thursday carried out searches at the house and production firm office of popular actor Dileep in Kochi in connection with the 2017 actress assault case.

Crime Branch sources said that the searches were being carried out in connection with a fresh case registered on the basis of the revelations of filmmaker Balachandra Kumar. Kumar had said that Dileep hatched a conspiracy to attack police officials who investigated the actress assault case in which Dileep is an accused. Kumar also alleged that Dileep possessed a copy of video footage of the sexual assault on the actress which took place in February 2017 in Kochi.

Also Read | Kerala actress assault case turning murkier for Dileep

The officials, upon reaching Dileep's residence, faced a hurdle after the gate was not opened. They later climbed up the gate and opened it from inside. Dileep was learnt to have been at home at the time of the search.

Sources said that the Crime Branch was also carrying out further investigation into the actor assault case. Around 20 witnesses in the case, including known film personalities, had turned hostile during the course of trial. It was suspected that many were either threatened or influenced by Dileep.

Check out latest DH videos here