Police constable dies after tree falls on her

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan
  • Nov 02 2021, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 19:52 ist
A huge tree fell killing a police woman at the state Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo

A 34-year-old woman head constable was crushed to death and two others were injured after a tree fell on them at the Fort St. George, the seat of power of the Tamil Nadu government, on Tuesday. 

The police woman was having her breakfast on the stairs leading to the block where the Chief Minister’s Cell is located when the tree fell on her and K Murugan, a constable, and S Senthilkumar, fire service and rescue personnel. 

While Kavitha lost her life immediately, Murugan and Senthilkumar are receiving treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. 

The tree fell possibly due to heavy rains that have been lashing Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu for the past few days. After the incident, Chief Secretary V Iran Anbu and Director General of Police Sylendra Babu visited the spot. 

Chief Minister M K Stalin paid his last respects to the slain head constable and announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to her family. He also announced Rs 5 lakh each as a relief to Murugan and Senthilkumar.

