Police, CPI(M) to probe into Thiruvananthapuram mayor's 'letter'

The police and the CPI(M) will probe into the controversial letter purportedly written by Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran to CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking list of candidates for recruitment to 295 daily wage posts, including that of doctors and nurses.

While the police would probe into the source of the letter, CPI(M) will be probing whether any party members were involved in the row.

Meanwhile, the city corporation witnessed violent protests by Congress and BJP demanding the Mayor 's resignation. Rajendran said that she was seeing the demand for her resignation just as a joke.

BJP also took up the matter with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Khan told reporters that backdoor appointments were quite rampant in the state and several such letters for backdoor appointments of party workers may come out soon.

Disowning the controversial letter, the Mayor had urged the chief minister to order a probe into it. Based on that a Crime Branch probe was ordered.

DySP Jaleel Thottatil will probe under the supervision of SP S Madhusoodanan, the police informed.

CPI(M) district secretary said that the party would conduct a probe to find if any party members were involved in the present row over the letter.

Even while disowning the letter, both Rajendran and Nagappan did not outrightly state that the letter was fake.