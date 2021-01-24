Police informant's 'killers' nabbed in Tamil Nadu by chance

Police informant's 'killers' nabbed in TN by chance

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 24 2021, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 01:38 ist
Four men accused of killing a Bengaluru-based BSP leader who was also a police informant have been caught in Tamil Nadu in an unrelated case. 

A team from Rajagopalanagar police has gone to Tamil Nadu to bring them to the city on body warrant. 

Laggere residents Abhishek, 23, Raghuvaran, 28, Praveen, 21 and Manoj Kumar, 28, allegedly killed Srinivas alias Seena, 36, at a building site in Kasturinagar in broad daylight on January 9. Police zeroed in on them and started tracking them, forcing them to flee to neighbouring states. 

In Tamil Nadu, they came under police radar after committing robberies to meet their day-to-day expenses. Tamil Nadu police learnt that the men were on the run after killing Seena and asked Bengaluru police to take into them custody, a senior police officer said. 

The suspects are said to be the associates of history-sheeter 'Slum' Bharath who was allegedly killed in a police encounter.

Seena used to tip the police about local gangsters in his area. Main suspects are, however, still at large, the officer added. 

Tamil Nadu
Bengaluru
BSP
Karnataka

