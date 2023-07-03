Police inspector dies by suicide in AP's Tadipatri

A police inspector ended his life allegedly due to family disputes, police said on Monday.

A Ananda Rao, Tadipatri town police circle inspector, took the extreme step and hanged himself in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at his house here, police added. He was around 50 years of age.

"He died by suicide due to long-standing family disputes," Anantapur district superintendent of police Kanchi Srinivasa Rao told PTI on Monday.

He further said there used to be frequent quarrels in Ananda Rao's family and there was one on Sunday too, the SP said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under Cr PC Section 174 and a probe is on.