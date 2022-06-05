Police make fourth arrest in Hyderabad gang-rape case

The Police made their fourth arrest in the Hyderabad gang-rape case on Sunday wherein a 17-year-old girl was raped by five boys, three of them juveniles, in a car in a shocking incident that took place in the posh neighbourhood of Jubilee Hills.
The incident came to light only on Friday – six days after the offense. The teen boys had befriended the girl, who went to attend a party at an upscale pub in Jubilee Hills, and took her with them to a secluded spot on the pretext of dropping her home.
"One more accused has been taken into custody, and now a total of four accused have been arrested. The fifth accused is still absconding," S Rajashekhar Reddy, Inspector, Jubilee Hills, told news agency ANI.
More to follow...
