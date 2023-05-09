Police official killed in Kerala boat mishap believed to be on shadow duty

A 38 year old police official killed in the Tanur boat mishap at Malappuram in Kerala was said to be tracking a drug peddling racket when he met with the mishap.

Senior civil police officer Sabaruddin M P of Parappanangadi was working for the district anti-narcotic team. On Sunday he was said to be tracking suspected drug peddling rackets in the tourist spot.

District police chief Sujth Das told DH that Sabaruddin used to frequently do shadow duty. Hence it is believed that he travelled in the ill-fated boat as part of duty.

Local people said that Sabaruddin had a good service history. He had earlier played key roles in solving many theft cases in the region. Once he had also taken a vow to cut his hair only after nabbing a thief who stole a two-wheeler from a shop near the Tanur police station. He played a key role in nabbing the thief in a week's time and later cut his hair.