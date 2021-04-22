Political parties against Sterlite producing oxygen

Political parties and activists oppose Sterlite's plea to produce oxygen

MDMK chief Vaiko warned against any move to allow the company to get access to its plant

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS , Chennai,
  • Apr 22 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 22:47 ist
Sterlite Industries Ltd's copper plant in Tuticorin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sterlite Copper's request to reopen its now closed down smelter in Thoothukudi to produce oxygen at its two oxygen manufacturing units in its massive premises has activists and political parties up in arms yet again.

MDMK chief Vaiko, who had argued against reopening of the plant before the Supreme Court after it was closed down by Tamil Nadu government in 2011, warned against any move to allow the company to get access to its plant located on the outskirts of Thoothukudi.

“There is no need for additional production of oxygen as the government of India says there is no shortage of oxygen. It has been mentioned that the problem is only in transportation of oxygen from one place to another on time. Since there is no shortage, Sterlite should not be allowed access to the plant,” Vaiko said in a statement.

Nityanand Jayaraman, one of the environmental activist who was at the forefront of the anti-Sterlite agitation, said the Vedanta-owned company was attempting at a back-door entry to get access to its plants. Sterlite Copper wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan promising to produce 1,000 tons of oxygen a day and also moved the Supreme Court.

“It is one thing to divert industrial oxygen from well-running, licensed plants. It is quite another to entertain a petition from an environmental offender to permit reopening and access of a facility sealed for violating safety/environmental norms. Allowing Vedanta to reopen its Thoothukudi smelter would be akin to allowing Union Carbide to reopen the Bhopal plant on some pretext or other,” he said.

Jayaraman said the Thoothukudi smelter is currently under lock-and-seal and in custody of District Collector. “Maintenance is the state’s responsibility. If there is demonstrated need for O2, Govt of TN can meet it by contracting personnel to operate plant. Vedanta cant be allowed back-door entry, bypassing its pending appeal in SC. This is Disaster Capitalism at its sinister worst,” he said.

Sterlite Copper was closed down by the Tamil Nadu government in 2018 following months of protests by locals and activists which was overturned by the National Green Tribunal the same year. The state government approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the NGT order.

The apex court stayed the order of the NGT and allowed Sterlite Copper to approach the Madras High Court, which upheld the government order. The case is now in the Supreme Court with Sterlite Copper challenging the Madras High Court verdict. The company's plea to access to the plant for maintenance purpose has not been entertained by the court so far.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sterlite Copper
Tamil Nadu
oxygen

Related videos

What's Brewing

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

 