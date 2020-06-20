Political quarrels complicate COVID-19 situation as Kerala reports spike in cases

With key opposition party in Kerala, Congress-led United Democratic Front, launching a series of stirs against the sate and centre over issues ranging from mandatory COVID-19 test for NRIs to fuel price hike, the ruling CPI(M) is accusing the opposition of flouting social distance norms and enhancing risk of COVID-19 spread.

The state capital Thiruvanthapuram has been witnessing a series of stirs over the last few days, including a day long fasting by Opposition leader. Incidentally a good chuck of the senior leaders who took part in such events are aged above 65. Even as political party leaders used to call for maintaining social distancing norms during stirs, it was hardly observed.

Already the state capital had witnessed many un-linked COVID-19 cases and some areas were made hotpots.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Congress was sending a wrong message to the society by conducting stirs by blatantly flouting social distancing norms.

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that strict action would be taken against stirs flouting social distancing norms. Already cases were registered against many politicians, including MPs. There were also allegations that the opposition parties were deliberately trying to spread COVID-19 scare.

Meanwhile, 127 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, which was the highest singe day spike. As many as 57 recovered from the infection. The total number of infected persons now is 1,450.