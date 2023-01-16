Political row over poor turnout for ODI in Thiruvananthapuram

Row over poor turnout for ODI in Thiruvananthapuram

Of the over 35,000 tickets put up for sale only around 6,000 were sold out

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 16 2023, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 21:14 ist
Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman. Credit: Twitter/@VABDURAHIMAN1

Kerala is witnessing a political row as a recent statement of Sports Minister V Abdurahiman is being blamed for the poor turnout at the India - Sri Lanka cricket match in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Of the over 35,000 tickets put up for sale only around 6,000 were sold out. The state capital had witnessed a mad rush for tickets in the earlier matches.

Reacting to criticisms that the high tax rate made the tickets unaffordable for the common man, the minister had said that "those who are starving need not watch the match". This too had invited much criticism.

On Sunday Kerala Cricket Association president Jayesh George said that the minister's remark seemed to have affected the demand for tickets. Ongoing Sabrimala pilgrimage, CBSE exams and Pongal festival were also considered to be reasons for the poor ticket sales.

While CPI leader and former MP Panniyan Raveendran said in a social media post that the poor turnout was the outcome of the minister's remark, Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said that the minister should tender an apology for the controversial remark.

Meanwhile, the sports minister said that poor ticket sales was due to the higher prices fixed by the KCA.

Kerala Local Administration Minister M B Rajesh backed the sports minister. "It was improper to put the blame on the government. The state government had only charged 12% tax even as there was provision for charging higher tax," he said.

ODI
Cricket
Sports News
Kerala
Indian Politics

