Political row over unrest in Lakshadweep; Kerala HC stays transfer of prosecutors

While the unrest in Lakshadweep is snowballing into a political row with BJP leaders justifying the decisions of the administrator Praful K Patel, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed an order of Lakshadweep additional district magistrate directing an assistant prosecutor to attend legal cell of secretariat.

A bench of the Kerala High Court comprising justice K Vinod Chandran and M R Anitha stayed the additional district magistrate's order considering a public interest litigation alleging that the prosecutors were being called away to do legal work at the secretariat at Kavaratti, the island's capital. Assistant prosecutors of Amini and Andrott islands were transferred to the secretariat. This had affected the functioning of court, the petitioners maintained.

The court also made a mention about the issues at Lakshadweep. The court asked the standing counsel whether he knew what was happening in Lakshadweep and further said that the court was not mentioning about media reports only.

Even as more Congress leaders including former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Rajya Sabha MP K C Venugopal condemened the decisions of the administrator, who was a BJP leader, saffron party leaders in Kerala alleged that a misleading campaign was going on against the Lakshadweep administration's decisions.

BJP Kerala state president K Surendran and BJP national vice president A P Abdullah Kutty said that the allegation that the Lakshadweep administrator was trying to cause difficulties to the people of the island was baseless.

Surendran alleged that the Kerala government was ignoring the repeated pleas of Lakshadweep administration for improving facilities of Beypore port in Kerala and it was due to the lack of adequate facilities at Beypore that Lakshadweep was considering operations to Mangalore.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the BJP leaders at Lakshadweep had written to the centre urging that decisions against the larger interest of the people of the island should not be implemented.

Patel was widely criticised for various decisions like relaxing the Covid protocols on the island and thereby, causing a Covid surge, implementing Goonda Act, imposing beef ban and moves to disqualify those with more than two children from contesting local body elections.