Political slugfest over Kerala twin murder's provocation continues

The twin murder at Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night has triggered a political slugfest on whether it was political murder or not, and the political affinity and credibility of the investigation officers are also being questioned by the Congress.

The credentials of an IPS officer and other police officers investigating the case were being questioned by the opposition Congress, which is demanding a CBI probe into the murders.

So far seven, including a woman, have been held in the murder of DYFI activists Haq Muhammed, 24, and Midhilaj, 30. Most accused were Congress and Youth Congress activists.

While the CPM is firm on their stand that it was a political murder with the connivance of Congress MP Adoor Prakash, the Congress camps were trying to establish that it was more of a gang rivalry rather than political issues.

Citing the CCTV footage of the clashes, Congress leaders alleged that the victims also had weapons at the time of the clashes. But the CPM leadership maintained that the victims might have been carrying weapons for self-defence. This could be more embarrassing for the CPM as the opposition could allege that people had to carry weapons for self-defence in the CPM ruled state.

Another allegation by the Congress camps was that DYFI state secretary A A Rahim visited the key witness in the case during the midnight of Sunday and held long talks with him. It was an attempt to influence the witness, alleged the Congress MP. But Rahim said that it was quite natural that he visited the witness, who is a DYFI activist, and enquired about the murder of two DYFI activists. The Congress MP was raising baseless allegations as he feared that the probe would lead to him, said the DYFI leader.

Thiruvananthapuram rural SP B Ashokan, who put the Congress in an embarrassment by stating that the killing of two DYFI activists by Congress and Youth Congress activists was a political killing, is now being targeted by the Congress, questioning his credibility. Congress MP Adoor Prakash alleged that the SP was having political affinity towards the CPM and hence, a fair investigation under the SP would not happen. Some Congress leaders also raised suspicions over conferring IPS to him. Kerala PCC president Mullappally Ramachandran also questioned fairness of other police official probing the case.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who called on the families of the victims on Thursday, also reiterated that it was a political murder.

The Congress MP facing the allegations of conspiracy said that the murder was sequel to a gang rivalry involving local CPM MLA D K Murali's son and he also challenged to prove his involvement in the conspiracy. But Murali termed the allegations baseless.