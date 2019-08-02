Politics is the most lucrative job: Kerala IPS officer

Jacob Thomas, the senior-most IPS officer in Kerala at present, has said that politics is the most lucrative job now and hence he was mulling entering politics by opting voluntary retirement from service.

Thomas, who was under suspension from service since December 2017 on various charges, recently got a reprieve as the Central Administrative Tribunal ordered revoking his prolonged suspension.

A 1985-batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, Thomas said that at the time he cleared civil services after hard work elected representatives were having low remuneration compared to civil service officers. However, now politicians enjoy attractive remunerations. Even those who lose elections get plump posts. "Hence there was no surprise why I am also mulling entering politics", he said at a meet-the-press at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.

When asked about his recent association with RSS even while he was staking claims to become the state police chief, Thomas indirectly said that the present state police chief (Loknath Behera) was close to Sangh Parivar. He also added that he wished to take VRS and work with NGO. RSS was the largest NGO in the world, he said.