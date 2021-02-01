Poll-bound Tamil Nadu gets projects over Rs 1 lakh crore in Union Budget

Tamil Nadu, which will go to assembly polls in April-May this year, hit a jackpot on Monday when the Union Government announced a slew of projects, including new highways, worth Rs 1 lakh crore in the Budget presented for the 2021-2022 financial year.

The Centre also announced that the controversial Chennai-Salem Green Express Corridor will be implemented and the construction for the same will begin in 2021-22. The move comes after the Supreme Court had in December upheld the notification for acquisition of the land for the project in a case filed by farmers who objected to “taking away” of their land.

It also said that construction of a new highway between Chennai and Bengaluru will be taken up in 2021-22 fiscal, while the process will be initiated before the end of 2020-2021 fiscal.

The Union Budget also announced that the Chennai Metro rail network will be expanded to cover an additional 119 km of the city. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the project will be carried out at a cost of Rs 63,246 crore.

Other projects include Madurai-Kollam highway, and a corridor connecting Thatchur in Tamil Nadu to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. In her budget speech, Sitharaman said she was proposing substantial investments in the development of modern fishing harbours and fish landing centres.

“To start with, five major fishing harbours – Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Paradip, and Petuaghat – will be developed as hubs of economic activity. We will also develop inland fishing harbours and fish-landing centres along the banks of rivers and waterways,” she said.

Farmers opposed the Centre's announcement on the Chennai-Salem highway saying they will not part with their land. The state is scheduled to go to polls in the first half of this year.