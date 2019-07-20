Pondy CM accuses Karnataka governor of misusing power

Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday charged the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala with misusing powers and authority in the current political development in the state.

Addressing reporters here, Narayanasamy said the Governor without any justification was intervening in the authority and powers of the Karnataka Chief Minister.

Also, Narayanasamy hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly causing a disturbance in the states where the Congress was in power.

He said there were already allegations of money power and political power being used by the BJP in Karnataka to lure the legislators of the coalition government in the state.

He said there were also complaints of horse-trading to destabilise the JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka.

The territorial chief Minister took strong exception to the provisions of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill proposing a common final year MBBS examination called NEXT (National Exit Test) for admission to postgraduate medical courses.

"This provision is a clear encroachment upon the rights and prerogatives of the state and strikes at the root of the federalism," he said.

He said the Puducherry government was opposed to NEXT and detailed letters were being shot off to the Prime Minister, Union Health and HRD Ministers registering the Union Territory`s protest against the National Medical Commission and also the provisions of NEXT. Narayanasamy said through NEET the Centre was dashing the dreams of several students in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to become doctors.

He suspected the Centre of trying to bring education under Central list by delinking it from the concurrent list.

The special session of the Puducherry Assembly slated for July 22 would discuss these issues enlisting the views of the legislators.