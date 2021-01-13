Pondy Welfare Minister continues dharna against Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy continued his indefinite dharna on the premises of the Assembly here for the fourth day in succession on Wednesday.

He resorted to the agitation on January 10 to protest the 'delaying tactics' of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to respond to his representation to approve files pertaining to 15 subjects relating to his departments.

In a release on Wednesday, he said he had written a detailed letter highlighting his grievances and also a failure of Lt Governor to approve his files to the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and also Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment. Among other things, Kandasamy had sought approval to reopen the government-owned AFT mills, Swadeshi Cotton Mill and the Bharathi mills here remaining closed since last nearly 10 months.

Kandasamy has been sleeping on the corridor of the Assembly at nights. The Lt Governor had written a letter to the Minister stating that she would first acquaint herself with the status of the schemes and points raised by the Minister and would then have a meeting with him.