Poor quality of glass door led to woman's death at Kerala bank

Lack of any prescribed norms for glass doors in buildings has led to the tragic death of a 45-year-old woman who accidentally ran into the glass door of a bank in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Monday.

While an official in the planning department said that at present the building rules do not prescribe any specific norms for glass doors in the buildings, a leading architect in the state said that usually strong glasses are being used in glass doors so that they don't break into pieces.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission registered a case and sought a report from the police and the local body concerned, while the police were examining the quality of the glass. Family of the victim also alleged that poor quality of the glass caused the tragedy.

Beena, a mother of three, met with the mishap at Bank of Baroda's Perumbavoor branch in Ernakulam district on Monday. While inside the bank, she tried to step out in a hurry to take a key from her two-wheeler. Without noticing the clear glass door, she rammed into it. The door collapsed and one sharp piece pierced into her body. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, her life could not be saved.

Perumbavoor police station house officer said a case of unnatural death has been registered.