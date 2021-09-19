PoP Ganesha idols immersed in Hussain Sagar, likely for the last time

Hundreds of Plaster of Paris made idols of Lord Ganesha, including the 40 feet tall Khairatabad Ganapati were immersed in the Hussain Sagar lake on Sunday.

This could be the last time that the large water body in the heart of the city serves as the 'visarjan' venue as the Supreme Court allowed the PoP idol immersions there for the last time while directing the Telangana government and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to make alternate arrangements without fail by next year festivities.

Earlier, the state and the Hyderabad civic body officials were in a fix as the Telangana high court had passed orders on September 9, a day before the beginning of the 10-day Ganesh puja, prohibiting immersion of Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols in the Hussain Sagar lake and other such water bodies in the city.

While the GHMC filed a review petition requesting relief this year stating that there was no time to make alternative preparations, the court refused to modify its orders. The GHMC then approached the apex court, which granted permission for this year while expressing concern over the pollution caused to the lake.

The court was assured that the immersed idols would be removed within 24 hours.

Hussain Sagar is a large water body in the heart of the city where thousands of Ganesh idols are immersed every year to mark the culmination of the 10-day festival. Ganesh puja this year commenced on September 10.

Though concerns were raised and court cases filed about the environmental impact, water pollution caused by the PoP, chemical-laced colours and other materials used to make idols, successive state governments and the GHMC have apparently failed to offer a feasible alternative. Small ponds were built for the immersion purpose in some places but they were not enough for the vast number of idols set up across the city.

Meanwhile, the Ganesh idol immersion was carried out on Sunday in the city in a cheerful atmosphere and rain. Covid-19 had cast its shadow on the festivities last year.