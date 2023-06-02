Post Babri demolition stand highlights IUML's secular credentials: Rahul

While the secular credentials of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is again being questioned by the BJP in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark that IUML is a 'completely secular party', the stand taken by the IUML after Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 still remains as the highlight of the secular stature of the party which has strong influence in Kerala.

IUML's secular credentials have been often questioned by the political opponents, not only the BJP but by the CPM as well, especially since it has been a key coalition partner of the Congress. During Rahul Gandhi's electioneering in Wayanad in 2019 there were attempts to mislead IUML's flag as that of Pakistan flag.

The role played by the party in ensuring peace during the post Babri Masjid demolition scenario was highlighted even during the recent case in the Supreme Court against political parties using religious names.

When communal tension broke out across the country after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, IUML leaders like then supremo Panakkad Syed Mohammed Ali Shihab Thangal appealed to the Muslim community to remain calm. Kerala witnessed no communal tension. The communal harmony prevailing in Kerala over the years was widely documented also.

"The nation and society had benefited from IUML's efforts to resist attempts by vested interest groups to mislead the Muslim community following the Babri Masjid demolition. Even the political opponents had often admitted the secular credentials of IUML," IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said.

Even as BJP leaders like Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Amit Malviya were objecting Rahul Gandhi's remark during an interaction at the National Press Club in Washington DC that IUML is a completely secular party, political analysts in Kerala are strongly backing Gandhi's stand.

"Though I have many differences with IUML there is no doubt in saying that IUML is a secular democratic party. It could be a party representing a community, but not a communal party. It never raised theocracy. It is not a successor of the All India Muslim League," said writer and political commentator M N Karassery.

IUML has a strong presence in Kerala. Out of the 41 MLAs of Congress-led United Democratic Front, 15 are from IUML. It also has two Lok Sabha MPs from Kerala.