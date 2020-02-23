Post major accident, Kerala government to discuss safety measures on highway

In the wake of the recent road accident at Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu claiming 19 lives, the Kerala Government is exploring various safety measures like insisting on two drivers for heavy goods vehicles with national permit as well as installation of GPS system for inter-state transport buses.

A meeting of Kerala Road Safety Authority would be held on Tuesday to discuss the issues. Meeting with inter-state vehcile operators would also be held, said sources.

Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran said that a preliminary enquiry into the accident involving a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus and a truck at Tiruppur on Thursday found that drowsiness of the truck driver led to the mishap. Hence, various measures to ensure safety of vehicles and people on the national highway are being considered by the Kerala government.

According to sources, the Kerala government might press the centre for enforcing the earlier system of two drivers for inter-state trucks, which was lifted last year. Parking bays need to be provided for trucks along national highways. Steps for installing GPS systems for all inter-state KSRTC buses was being initiated and the private bus operators would also be pressed to install GPS systems on inter-state buses.