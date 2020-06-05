Power shutdown in Chennai suburb on June 6

Power supply will be suspended on June 6 from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work in Tambaram Chitlapakkam area here, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) said here on Friday.
For emergency maintenance work, supply will be suspended and be resumed ahead of 2 pm on Saturday in case the work was completed in advance, TANGEDCO said in a release.
Localities, including entire Sarvamangala nagar, Saraswathi nagar, Duraisamy nagar, R.R Nagar, Chathrapathi Sivaji Nagar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Haridossapuram Main Road under the Tambaram Chitlapakkam area will see power supply suspension, the release said.
Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients
GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral
Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake
Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online
COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound
Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste
How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?