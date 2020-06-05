Power shutdown in Chennai suburb on June 6

Power supply will be suspended on June 6 from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work in Tambaram Chitlapakkam area here, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) said here on Friday.

For emergency maintenance work, supply will be suspended and be resumed ahead of 2 pm on Saturday in case the work was completed in advance, TANGEDCO said in a release.

Localities, including entire Sarvamangala nagar, Saraswathi nagar, Duraisamy nagar, R.R Nagar, Chathrapathi Sivaji Nagar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Haridossapuram Main Road under the Tambaram Chitlapakkam area will see power supply suspension, the release said.