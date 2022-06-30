Power struggle fall-out: No AIADMK candidates in by-polls to local bodies

Two Leaves, the AIADMK’s magical election symbol which still holds sway over the masses in Tamil Nadu, will be missing from the EVMs and ballot papers when 273 seats in various urban and local bodies go to by-polls on July 9.

The reason: the principal opposition party was unable to issue prescribed forms to its candidates amid a power struggle between O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami. Nominees of political parties need to furnish ‘B’ forms signed by their party leaders – OPS and EPS in the case of AIADMK – to be counted as the official candidates.

By-elections to as many as 273 vacancies – 16 wards in corporations, 12 in municipalities, 51 in town panchayats, 16 in districts and 178 in unions will go to polls on July 9. While the last date for filing nominations was on June 27, the last date for withdrawal of nominations ended on Thursday – AIADMK cadres who filed their papers will now be treated as independents due to lack of approval for their candidature from the party.

OPS wrote to EPS on Wednesday night expressing his interest in signing the forms to enable party men to contest the by-elections on the Two Leaves symbol only to be rejected by the latter. However, in a reply on Thursday, EPS told his letter written in the “spirit of coordinator” contending that the dual leadership ceased to exist on June 23 when the General Council failed to ratify the amendments to the by-law made on December 1, 2021.

Palaniswami sought to know why OPS waited for four days after the end of nominations to write the letter while reminding that he also boycotted a meeting called on June 27. “I wish to tell you that your letter is not acceptable after your actions have led to a situation where the AIADMK is dysfunctional. You went to the police and courts seeking a ban on the General Council which was convened by both of us,” EPS told OPS.

This is the first time EPS has broken his silence on the issue. Though his supporters have claimed that the dual leadership doesn’t exist anymore, this is the first time EPS has made clear his position on the issue.

The public spat came in the midst of the two factions fighting out their internal issues before courts and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“Panneerselvam is losing his right to sign the ‘A’ and ‘B’ forms. He is the person who went to the courts to stall the party’s General Council,” K P Munusamy, who owes allegiance to Palaniswami, told reporters.

While Panneerselvam says he is still the coordinator of the AIADMK, the Palaniswami camp claims otherwise. They say with the party’s dual leadership coming to an end, presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain is the one who is running the day-to-day affairs.

“How can we allow OPS to sign these papers? If we accept his signature, our stand that GC didn’t approve the dual leadership will go for a toss. Anyways, these by-elections aren’t big. If our party members win even as independents, their victories will add to the party’s tally. The rival camp is making a mountain out of molehill,” a leader from EPS camp told DH.

OPS, who stood for Jayalalithaa twice when she had to resign as chief minister due to corruption cases, lost his clout within the party after the 2017 Marina Rebellion against Sasikala even as EPS consolidated his position within the party by completing his tenure and leading the AIADMK to the best-ever performance in a losing election.

The EPS faction believes his being at the top will help the party “counter” the ruling DMK in an “efficient way” and also challenge the BJP which is projecting itself as the principal Opposition party. It was EPS’ aides who broached the “unitary leadership” at a meeting on June 14 which was convened to discuss the general council meeting.

EPS, hand-picked by Sasikala as Chief Minister in 2017 before she went to serve her four-year term in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, had stonewalled BJP's proposal to induct Sasikala into the party before the 2021 assembly polls, maintaining that the “core vote bank” of the AIADMK stays with the party and not the splinter group.