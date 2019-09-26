Power supply to Kochi flats disconnected

Mounting pressure on the 350 odd families residing at the water-front apartments at Maradu in Kochi that face Supreme Court's demolition order, power supply to four apartments was disconnected during the wee hours of Thursday.

According to sources, steps to disconnect water supply would be also initiated on Thursday itself and forcible eviction steps would be initiated by Sunday.

The Kerala government's swift actions came in the back drop of SC strictures for inordinate delay in executing the demolition order. The SC is scheduled to issue further order in this regard on Friday.

Of the five apartments that face demolition order, power connection to four were disconnected: Golden Kayaloram, H2O Holy Faith, Alfa Severe and Jain's Coaral Cave. Holiday Heritage, the other apartment facing demolition order of CRZ norms violation, was not yet occupied by residents.

The 350 odd families residing at the four apartments woke up by the shocking move carried out by the Kerala State Electricity Board by around 3 a.m. The Kerala State Electricity Board workers disconnected power supply under tight police security in the wee hours to avoid resistance from the flat owners.

The flat residents have strongly flayed the action alleging that it was violation of basic human rights. Lifts of the high-rise towers, which are 16- storey, all stopped function causing huge inconvenience to aged people and children residing in the flats. All flat owners were holding a meeting to decided future course of action.

The Kochi city police had registered cases against three builders on the basis of petitions filed by the flat owners and residents. Section 406 of IPC for criminal breach of trust and section 420 for cheating were invoked against builders of H2O Holy Faith, Alpha Serene and Jain Coral Cove. The police was yet to receive any complaint against Golden Kayaloram and Holiday Heritage.