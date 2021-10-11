Prakash Raj quits actors' body after drubbing in MAA polls; blames 'Telugu regionalism' for defeat

Veteran actor Prakash Raj has announced his exit from the Telugu Movie Artists Association (MAA), a day after he was trounced by actor Manchu Vishnu in the presidential elections.

Raj, associated with Telugu cinema for over two decades and known for playing villainous and other character roles, alleged that “voting on regionalism basis, with some categorising him as an outsider – a non-Telugu,” resulted in his failure.

MAA has over 900 members, who are all actors in the Telugu film industry, and the biennial polls are held to instate a new panel consisting of president, vice-presidents, secretaries, treasurer etc office bearers.

The elections this time were marked by an unprecedented campaign which often turned unpleasant with serious accusations and counter charges.

While 657 votes were polled on Sunday for the president post, Vishnu, son of senior actor Manchu Mohanbabu, defeated Raj with a majority of 109 votes.

The participation of Raj in the MAA elections had attracted the attention of political parties too this time.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay thanked MAA voters for drubbing “anti-national elements.”

“This is the correct lesson for those who supported the tukde gang wishing to dismantle our nation,” Bandi tweeted after the poll results came out on Sunday night.

Raj is known for his anti-BJP, anti-Modi stance in politics. During the 2019 elections, the actor-turned politician had campaigned in Bihar's Begusarai in support of former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar. Kumar who was unsuccessful as a CPI candidate has now joined the Congress party.

Raj himself lost in Bengaluru, the place he hails from. As an independent candidate, Raj could muster only about 29,000 votes in the Bangalore Central constituency.

On Monday, addressing reporters in Hyderabad, Raj alleged that senior most actors like Mohanbabu, Kota Srinivasa Rao “have openly stated that I should behave (in Hyderabad) like a guest.”

“So, I have decided to remain (in the Telugu film industry) as an invitee, not as a MAA member. I was defeated in the (Lok Sabha) elections too but I did not quit politics. I am only leaving MAA, I would continue to act in Telugu films,” Raj said.

While maintaining that he “respects the voter verdict,” Raj charged that “even nationalism made its way in here.”

“BJP leader Bandi has congratulated (the other side). I thought political support was not needed in MAA elections.”

President elect Vishnu pleaded with Raj not to take a hasty decision, adding that success and failure should be accepted with the same spirit.

Watch latest videos by DH here: