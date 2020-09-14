Prasanthi Mandir of Sai Baba to re-open from Sept 27

Prasanthi Mandir of Sai Baba to re-open from September 27

PTI
PTI, Anantapuramu,
  • Sep 14 2020, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 23:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Prasanthi Mandir, the abode of Bhagawan Satya Sai Baba at Puttaparti, over 70 km from here, will be re-opened to devotees from September 27.

Announcing this in a press release on Monday, a spokesman of the Satya Sai Central Trust said the daily morning and evening 'arathi' would be conducted from the re-opening day.

The mandir was closed in March due to the coronavirus lockdown. Thousands of devotees from across the globe visit Puttaparti everyday to pay obeisance to the Bhagawan at his divya samadhi.

"Bhajans will be held and devotees will be allowed darshan by following physical distancing norms," the spokesman said. He said the ashram would remain closed for accommodation fore some more time.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

temple
Sai Baba
Andhra Pradesh

What's Brewing

Covid-19 hits maternity care in rural India

Covid-19 hits maternity care in rural India

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

Potential sign of alien life detected on Venus

Potential sign of alien life detected on Venus

Google brings TikTok alternative YouTube Shorts

Google brings TikTok alternative YouTube Shorts

 