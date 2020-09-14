Prasanthi Mandir of Sai Baba to reopen from September 27

Prasanthi Mandir, the abode of Bhagawan Satya Sai Baba at Puttaparti, over 70 km from here, will be reopened to devotees from September 27.

Announcing this in a press release on Monday, a spokesman of the Satya Sai Central Trust said the daily morning and evening 'arathi' would be conducted from the re-opening day.

The mandir was closed in March due to the coronavirus lockdown. Thousands of devotees from across the globe visit Puttaparti everyday to pay obeisance to the Bhagawan at his divya samadhi.

"Bhajans will be held and devotees will be allowed darshan by following physical distancing norms," the spokesman said. He said the ashram would remain closed for accommodation fore some more time.