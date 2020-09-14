Prasanthi Mandir of Sathya Sai Baba to reopen from September 27

Prasanthi Mandir, the abode of Bhagawan Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparti, over 70 km from Anantapuramu, will be reopened to devotees from Sept. 27.

Announcing this in a press release on Monday, a spokesman of the Sathya Sai Central Trust said the daily morning and evening 'arathi' would be conducted from the reopening day.

The mandir was closed in March due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Thousands of devotees from across the globe visit Puttaparti everyday to pay obeisance to the Bhagawan at his divya samadhi.

"Bhajans will be held and devotees will be allowed darshan by following physical distancing norms," the spokesman said. He said the ashram would remain closed for accommodation fore some more time.