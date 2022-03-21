Prashant Kishor committed to nation, does not charge money, says KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao admitted that he is working with election strategist Prashant Kishor “to bring in a political change in the country.”

Amid a buzz that the TRS has engaged the services of the poll tactician, Kishor had last month visited some parts of the state like KCR's assembly constituency Gajwel. He visited an irrigation project Mallannasagar, took feedback on government schemes and programmes and has also reportedly met with KCR at his farmhouse in Erravelli, about 60 kms from Hyderabad.

On Monday, KCR stated that “PK is working with me to affect a shift in the nation's politics.”

“There is no secret, I have invited him and he is working with us. He has immense experience and has the ability to correctly catch the people's pulse,” KCR told reporters following a party meeting at the TRS headquarters in the city.

“Is he is a bomb or what? Why be scared of PK?”

KCR praised PK profusely, stating that he does not charge money for his services.

“PK has been my friend for 7-8 years. He has the experience of working in a dozen states and several parties including the YSRCP, Trinamool. He is committed to the nation and does not take any money,” KCR said when questioned about the value of the deal with PK.

The Telangana CM has been strident in his attack on the BJP and the Narendra Modi government and was touring the state capitals to shore up support for his “Federal Front” idea.

KCR said that he is dedicating 3-4 hours daily to national politics, issues.

'Will win 95-105 seats'

KCR, who is looking for a hat trick in the assembly elections due next year, said that he has no intention of going for early polls. The TRS chief had last time dissolved the assembly eight months in advance and Telangana went for polls in December 2018.

“The situation then was different as we had the responsibility of completing irrigation projects etc we had initiated,” KCR said.

Citing results of a survey he had engaged, KCR asserted that his party would win 95 to 105 assembly seats out of the total 119 in the 2023 polls.

The TRS had won 63 in 2014 and 88 seats in the 2018 elections.

