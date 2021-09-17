Prathidhwani organises virtual job fair for IT sector in Kerala

Prathidhwani, a collective for the welfare of IT employees, which has a presence in all IT parks in Kerala, has organised a first of its kind free virtual job fair through its portal.

IT companies have joined hands with Prathidhwani for the virtual job fair through jobs.prathidhwani.org and the candidate registration is open from Friday.

"The registration is absolutely free of cost for the candidates and continues till September 21. Through an automated system, the profiles are matched with the job description and the matching profiles will be forwarded to companies. Interview timeline is likely to be from 22nd September to 30th September," Prathidhwani said in a release.

Over 100 companies from Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark in Kochi and Cyberpark in Kozhikode have already posted more than 2,000 job openings in the portal, the release said, adding that multinational companies such as UST, Allianz, HnR Block, Quest Global and Tata Elxsi are also part of the hiring drive.

"In the last few months there has been a huge surge of IT jobs in Kerala. Keralites working in Bangalore, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad are looking for opportunities back home. The job fair also aims to present the vast number of opportunities at Kerala to those working outside the state," Raneesh A R, president of Prathidhwani said.

The virtual job fair is exclusively for the IT sector jobs and openings include Devops Engineer, Technical Architect, Automation Tester, DB developer, Big Data Analyst, Full Stack Developer, UI/UX, Java Developer, .NET Developer, Sales Executives, Technical Writers etc.

Link for candidate registration is available here.