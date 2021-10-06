Pre-poll decision to withdraw Sabarimala, CAA cases in Kerala still on papers

A pre-poll decision of the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala to withdraw the cases registered in connection with the agitations against Sabarimala Ayyappa temple women entry and Citizenship (Amendment) Act is still remaining on papers.

In a written reply in the assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Crime Branch was reviewing the cases, their nature, and present status. A team under a Crime Branch IG was constituted for reviewing the cases.

While 2,636 cases were registered in the state in connection with the protests against allowing women of all ages at Sabarimala temple on the basis of a Supreme Court order in 2018-19, as many as 836 cases were registered in connection with the protests against the CAA. Over 60,000 persons including women and aged person were arraigned in the cases pertaining to Sabarimala, many of which pertained to 'Nama Japa' (Chanting) demonstrations.

The Left-front government's decision in February to withdraw the cases just ahead of the assembly election was considered as an election stunt. Hence the Chief Minister's present reply that the cases were yet to be withdrawn is likely to trigger protests from BJP and Congress. Left front independent MLA P T A Rahim had raised the question in the house.

Many BJP leaders, including state president K Surendran, were arrested in connection with the Sabarimala stir. The pendency of cases was also causing hardships to many in getting police clearance certificate for jobs. Hence the Congress and BJP was also demanding that the cases should be withdrawn.

Check out DH's latest videos