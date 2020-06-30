Pre-school students in Kerala to have online learning programme from tomorrow

After commencing online classes for over 40 lakh students from Class 1 to 12, the Kerala government is now launching an online programme targeting 13.6 lakh pre-school children in three to six age group.

A 30-minute programme titled 'Kilikonjal' will be aired on the government-run Victers education channel from July 1. Activities for the overall development of children will be included in the programme .

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 13,68,553 students in the three to six age group in the state were confined to their homes over the last few months owing to the lockdown.

Extensive viewing of cartoon programs and mobile phone use as well as lack of interaction with other children would affect the development of children. Considering these, the government initiated the online programme for children.

Language development, developing creative skills, imparting knowledge, social development, and development of senses are the aims of the programme to be aired from 8 am to 8.30 am. The contents were developed by various government agencies working in the fields of child development and education.

Meanwhile, the state government is distributing food kits comprising rice and provision items to 26.26 lakh students from pre-primary to the eighth standard under the noon meal scheme.