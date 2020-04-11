COVID-19 woman delivers healthy child in Kerala

Pregnant COVID-19 woman delivers healthy child in Kerala government hospital

PTI
Kannur(Ker)
  Apr 11 2020
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 21:56 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

A team of doctors at a medical college hospital near here scripted history on Saturday by successfully performing a c-section surgery on a pregnant woman, battling coronavirus infection, and delivered her newborn.

The woman, a native of Kasaragod, was found to be coronavirus positive and admitted to the Pariyaram medical college hospital, where she was undergoing treatment at the isolation ward. The doctors performed the operation by wearing personal protection equipment (PPEs) and delivered the child.

Samples of the baby have been sent for testing. After the operation, the college Principal Dr N Roy told reporters that both the mother and the child were doing well. "We took all precautions while the baby was delivered through C-section surgery.

This is the first time a Covid-19 patient has delivered a baby in Kerala and third in India. Both are stable," he said. Though the woman had turned negative, she will be kept under isolation. "The baby will be kept away from the mother for a few days, after which she can start breastfeeding," he said.

A total of 364 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Kerala and presently, 238 patients are under treatment in various hospitals. Kasaragod has reported 130 positive cases, whereas Kannur has 38.

Kerala
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lockdown
