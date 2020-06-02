Pregnant elephant killed while eating a cracker-packed fruit in Kerala forest area

In a gruesome incident, a pregnant wild elephant was killed after it was fed a cracker-packed fruit in the forest area of Mannarkkad bordering Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Farmers are suspected to have placed the crackers in fruits to get rid of wild animals that are destroying crops.

According to forest department sources, the elephant, aged around 15, was spotted in distress on May 27. Though attempts were made to rescue the animal, the elephant died. Veterinary doctors who performed the autopsy found the fetus. It is suspected that the explosion took place in the elephant's mouth while she was consuming a pineapple laced with crackers.

A senior official at Silent Valley National Park in Palakkad said that though the elephant belonged to the region, the incident took place in Mannarkkad. Hence, a case was registered there and an investigation was launched. Surveillance in the forest areas was also enhanced to curb the practice of using crackers to snare wild animals destroying crops.

Sources said that such brutal incidents were the outcome of man-animal conflict in the region. From 2015-2019, as many as 514 human lives were lost and 23 wild animals were killed in Kerala's man-animal conflict.

The Kerala government has been putting in place various measures, including setting up trenches, establishing geo-fencing as well as putting agave fencing and palmyrah fencing to prevent such incidents.