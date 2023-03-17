Murmu stops convoy, gives chocolates to kids in Kerala

President Droupadi Murmu stops convoy, gives chocolates to kids in Kerala

During her visit to Mata Amritanandamyi's ashram the President held talks with Amritanandamayi for some time

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 17 2023, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 16:57 ist
The President got down and walked towards the children who were in their school uniforms. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu stopped and distributed sweets to group of school children waiting to greet her in  Kerala's Kollam district.

Murmu, who is on her maiden Kerala visit after taking over as the President, was returning from Mata Amritanandamyi's ashram at Kollam district on Friday morning when she saw many school children waiting on the road side waving their hand at her on a costal road, around 40 kilometres from the city.

The President got down and walked towards the children who were in their school uniforms. On seeing the President getting down from the vehicle, parents of some children also rushed to the spot and some of them also received chocolates from the President. The children thanked the President for her gesture.

A video footage of the President distributing chocolates to the students have gone viral on social media.

During her visit to Mata Amritanandamyi's ashram the President held talks with Amritanandamayi for some time. She also met six members of Mexico's Parliament who were on a visit to the ashram as part of the Civil 20 group of G20. She also visited the Bhavatarini Temple of the ashram.

 

