President Kovind arrives in Udhagamandalam on three-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Udhgamandalam in Nilgiris district on Tuesday on a three-day visit, during which he will participate in a function at the Defence Service Staff College in Wellington.
Kovind arrived at Sulur Air Force station in Coimbatore from Chennai where he attended the event to mark the centenary celebrations of Tamil Nadu State Assembly and also to unveil the portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on Monday.
He was received at the Air Force station by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and some state ministers and senior district and police officials.
He left for Udhagamandalam by a chopper and will stay for three days at Raj Bhavan, the sources said.
Kovind will participate in a function at the Defence Service Staff College in Wellington on Wednesday.
The president is scheduled to leave for Delhi on August 6.
Meanwhile, the Coimbatore district administration has banned flying of drones in and around Sulur Air Force Station till August 6.
