President Murmu arrives in Hyderabad for south sojourn

President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Monday for a five day winter sojourn in the south.

Murmu was accorded a grand welcome at the Hakimpet air-force station in the evening by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Cabinet colleagues, among others.

However, KCR skipped the dinner hosted in the President's honor at the Telangana Raj Bhavan, while some of his ministers attended the event. The relations between Raj Bhavan and chief minister's Pragathi Bhavan are under strain over various administrative matters and Governor's decisions.

This is the first visit of Murmu to Hyderabad after she was elected as the 15th and the first tribal woman President of the country in July this year.

The candidature of Murmu, backed by the BJP_led NDA, was rejected by KCR. Instead, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, now called BRS, had extended its support to former finance minister Yashwant Sinha as the Opposition candidate for the President polls.

Several BRS ministers including K T Rama Rao, Harish Rao, legislators and senior officials were present on the tarmac on the occasion, who were all introduced to President Murmu by the chief minister.

Earlier in the day, Murmu landed at the Hyderabad international airport at Shamshabad, and was received by Soundararajan. Accompanied by the Telangana governor, she flew in a helicopter to temple town Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, where she was received by AP ministers.

After the darshan of Brahmarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy in the famous temple, the president inaugurated projects related to further development of Srisailam temple under PRASHAD scheme of Union ministry of tourism.

The president also visited the Shivaji Spoorthy Kendram at Srisailam. While exiting the place, Murmu got down from her car and walked along the road for some distance greeting the public waiting to catch a glimpse of her.

President's tour in Telangana

On Tuesday, the President will address the students and faculty members of Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad. On the same day, she will visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to address the Officer Trainees of Indian Police Service.

She will also inaugurate the Wide Plate Mill of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) at Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, she will visit Sri Sita Rama Ramachandra Swamyvari Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam and lay the foundation stone for the development of tourism infrastructure at Bhadrachalam Temple under PRASHAD scheme.

She will also inaugurate Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan, organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad –Telangana as well as virtually inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the ministry of tribal affairs at Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana.

On the same day, the President will visit Ramappa Temple in Warangal district where she will lay the foundation stones for development of tourism infrastructure at Ramappa Temple and restoration of Kameshwaralaya Temple.

On Thursday, the President will interact with the students and faculty members of G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (for Women) as well as students and staff of B M Malani Nursing College and Suman Junior College of Mahila Dakshata Samithi at Hyderabad.

On the same day, she will visit the Statue of Equality at SriramaNagarram, Shamshabad.

On Friday, the President will host veer naris and other dignitaries over a lunch at Rashtrapati Nilayam, before returning to Delhi.