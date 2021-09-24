Pressure mounts on Kerala govt to review Covid deaths

Pressure mounts on Kerala government to review Covid-19 deaths

While 24,318 Covid deaths have been reported in Kerala so far, the state has been facing allegations of underreporting Covid deaths from initial days of the pandemic

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 24 2021, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 23:24 ist
The state government earlier maintained that there were flaws in the Covid-19 death reporting system of the state and hence there was a backlog. Representative image: PTI File Photo

With compensation being announced for dependents of those who died following Covid-19 infection, pressure is mounting on the Kerala government to review the number of Covid deaths.

While 24,318 Covid deaths have been reported in Kerala so far, the state has been facing allegations of underreporting Covid deaths from initial days of the pandemic. A total of 529 deaths following coronavirus were recorded by the Kerala health department as non-Covid-19 deaths. It said that the cause of death was not Covid-19.

The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala, which demanded a compensation of up to Rs 10 lakh to dependents of Covid victims, decided to initiate an auditing of the Covid-19 deaths. The Congress is even planning to engage a professional agency for the purpose.

Read | Draft guidelines for reopening of schools in Kerala

The state government earlier maintained that there were flaws in the Covid-19 death reporting system of the state and hence there was a backlog. A new system was introduced and afterwards the daily Covid deaths being reported increased considerably.

The state government's review of Covid deaths is still pending. Health Minister Veena George recently said that a review of deaths would be conducted only after the Centre issues guidelines for compensation.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

 