Pressure mounts to widen Wayanad road on Karnataka-Kerala National Highway

Pressure is mounting on the Kerala government to resolve the frequent traffic blocks along the Thamarassery ghat road on Karnataka-Kerala NH 766 at Wayanad.

A large number of Keralites working in Karnataka use the route to commute. During the recent Christmas - New Year days heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on the 12 kilometre ghat road.

Lack of public amenities like toilets has aggravated the hardships of the commuters.

While a section is demanding alternative roads, environmentalists are strongly opposing proposals for new roads disturbing the ecologically fragile forests and calamity prone high-ranges.

Widening the existing Thamarassery ghat road and imposing restrictions on heavy vehicles during peak hours are some suggestions being raised by all sections.

An action council formed for addressing the travel woes staged a demonstration the other day. They demanded that apart from expediting the Thamarassery ghat road widening, the proposed alternative by-pass from Chippilathodu in Kozhikode to Thalipuzha in Wayanad and a fresh proposal for a tunnel road (Anakkampoyil - Meppadi) through the forests should be seriously considered.

Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samiti (nature protection forum) is strongly opposing constructing new roads along the forests. A meeting of the forum said that constructing new roads through the ecologically fragile forest and high ranges would be like inviting calamity.

Wayanad suffered around 2,000 minor to major landslips during the 2018 natural calamities, the forum president N Badusha said.

Both the action council and the forum flay the government over the lackadaisical approach towards widening the hair-pins on the Thamarassery ghat road. Despite the forest department giving nod for widening hair-pins about five years back, three of the nine hair-pins were not yet widened, they allege.

Though the matter was taken up with Wayand MP Rahul Gandhi and local MLAs several times, there was no relief, they lamented. Local MLA Linto Joseph said that difficulties in getting forest land was the major obstacle in developing the road.

The action council chairman V K Hussainkutty said that the people of Wayanad were really agitated over the lackadaisical approach of the government to their long pending woes. Even measures like regulating movement of heavy vehicles during peak days were not being taken by the government authorities.

An earlier study found that up to 25,000 vehicles commute through the ghat road daily. Around 60 ambulances take the route daily, he said.