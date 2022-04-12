Pressure on Kerala govt mounts as summer showers damage crops worth Rs 260 cr

In view of farmer suicides being reported from Kerala due to crop damage after summer rains, pressure is mounting on the Kerala government to ensure proper compensation for the loss suffered.

Crops in over 11,000 hectares across Kerala suffered damage in the summer showers and winds over the last ten days alone, government sources told DH. Over 52,000 farmers were affected and the total crop loss was estimated to be around Rs 260 crore.

The paddy cultivation in Kuttanad region of Alappuzha district suffered the maximum loss but vegetable and plantain crops in other districts also suffered extensive damage.

A delegation of the Opposition visited the family of Rajeev, 52, a farmer of Kuttanad who ended his life on Sunday. He was in a deep financial crisis owing to crop loss in the repeated summer showers over the last few years. Many farmers had met the Congress delegation and shared their plight, mainly the inadequate and delayed compensation.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan demanded that the state government procure all crops that suffered damage so as to help farmers who were facing acute financial stress. He reiterated that the government's compensations were not enough and were disbursed very late.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran said that the CPM government's priority should be to help farmers in distress rather than going ahead with projects like semi-high-speed rail.

