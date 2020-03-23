Priest held in Kerala for conducting mass ceremony amid coronavirus scare

A priest was arrested by the police at Thrissur district in Kerala on Monday for conducting mass ceremony at a church flouting the directions to avoid gatherings in view of the alert against spread of coronavirus infection.

According to the local police, father Paul Padayati, 58, of the Koodapuzha Nitya Sahaya Matha church at Chalakkudy, about 30 kilometres from Thrissur town, was arrested and a case was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Kerala Police Act. He was later released on bail. The police also warned of stringent actions against people who attended the ceremony.

Around 100 believers reportedly participated in the mass ceremony at the church on Monday morning. Apart from the police and district administration, the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council had also instructed to avoid prayers with participation of believers in view of alert against COVID-19.